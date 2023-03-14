Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.53 million Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.38 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.66B. TOST’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.77% off its 52-week high of $26.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.91, which suggests the last value was 31.47% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.30 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.61%, with the 5-day performance at -5.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -23.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toast Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.94% over the past 6 months, a 18.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toast Inc. will fall -240.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $763.74 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Toast Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $901.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $535 million and $675 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Toast Inc. earnings to increase by 44.00%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.36% of Toast Inc. shares while 85.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.28%. There are 85.44% institutions holding the Toast Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.09% of the shares, roughly 28.59 million TOST shares worth $496.97 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 26.77 million shares worth $465.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund. With 26.27 million shares estimated at $456.61 million under it, the former controlled 9.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.93% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $193.61 million.