ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.41M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.5% off its 52-week high of $8.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.89 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.18%, with the 5-day performance at 35.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 36.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.22% over the past 6 months, a 19.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThredUp Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.92 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $68.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.88 million and $72.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 80.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.26%. There are 80.00% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million TDUP shares worth $14.37 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 6.15 million shares worth $11.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $10.56 million under it, the former controlled 12.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund held about 4.20% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $3.39 million.