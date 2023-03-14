Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Myriad Genetics Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $21.67 changed hands at $0.44 or 2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. MYGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.04% off its 52-week high of $28.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.92, which suggests the last value was 35.76% up since then. When we look at Myriad Genetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.44K.

Analysts gave the Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MYGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Instantly MYGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.65 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is 16.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYGN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myriad Genetics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.96% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings to decrease by -342.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.20% per year.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares while 99.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.38%. There are 99.53% institutions holding the Myriad Genetics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.00% of the shares, roughly 14.58 million MYGN shares worth $278.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.26% or 9.13 million shares worth $174.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 6.02 million shares estimated at $87.4 million under it, the former controlled 7.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $64.74 million.