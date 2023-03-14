Stock Performance Of Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.41 changed hands at -$1.57 or -11.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. ALKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.71% off its 52-week high of $17.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.23, which suggests the last value was 25.62% up since then. When we look at Alkami Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.71K.

Analysts gave the Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALKT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alkami Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Instantly ALKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.76 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -11.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.94%, with the 5-day performance at -19.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) is -23.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALKT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alkami Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.35% over the past 6 months, a 43.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alkami Technology Inc. will fall -16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.94 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alkami Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $58.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.44 million and $44.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Alkami Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.00%.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.50% of Alkami Technology Inc. shares while 54.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.19%. There are 54.57% institutions holding the Alkami Technology Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 20.47% of the shares, roughly 18.73 million ALKT shares worth $281.88 million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 3.65 million shares worth $54.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $35.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $20.37 million.