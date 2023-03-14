Stock Performance And Forecast For Comstock Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.14M. LODE’s last price was a discount, traded about -509.68% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 22.58% up since then. When we look at Comstock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3960 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -29.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.75 with $4.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1432.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1432.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Inc. will fall -171.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $396k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -89.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Comstock Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.80%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.93% of Comstock Inc. shares while 4.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.97%. There are 4.66% institutions holding the Comstock Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million LODE shares worth $0.72 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.25 million.