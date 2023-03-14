SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at $0.34 or 14.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $585.16M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.95% off its 52-week high of $7.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 23.11% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.84 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 14.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.64%, with the 5-day performance at -6.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -2.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMRT’s forecast low is $3.10 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.42% for it to hit the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SmartRent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.44% over the past 6 months, a 47.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SmartRent Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.05 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $51.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.67 million and $37.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for SmartRent Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 08.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.09% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 45.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.84%. There are 45.84% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Vulcan Value Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 16.69 million SMRT shares worth $37.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 12.71 million shares worth $28.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Discovery Fund. With 10.04 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $9.08 million.