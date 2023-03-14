Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.48 million Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $74.79 changed hands at $1.34 or 1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.21B. SE’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.42% off its 52-week high of $136.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.67, which suggests the last value was 45.62% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Analysts gave the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SE as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.77.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 81.52 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.74%, with the 5-day performance at 13.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 11.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.84% over the past 6 months, a 329.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Limited will rise 31.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.12 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.22 billion and $2.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.27% of Sea Limited shares while 80.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.46%.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Capital Research Global Investors and Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. With 32.08 million shares estimated at $1.8 billion under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held about 5.10% of the shares, roughly 26.33 million shares worth around $1.48 billion.