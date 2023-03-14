Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.49 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.05 changing hands around $1.64 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.99B. RBLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.16% off its 52-week high of $53.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.65, which suggests the last value was 49.71% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.85 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.34 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.28%, with the 5-day performance at 3.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 23.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roblox Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.55% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roblox Corporation will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $766.7 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $775.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $631.21 million and $639.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -85.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.63% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.37% of Roblox Corporation shares while 75.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.15%. There are 75.69% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.21% of the shares, roughly 78.67 million RBLX shares worth $3.39 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 38.53 million shares worth $1.66 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 8.94 million shares estimated at $384.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 8.05 million shares worth around $346.74 million.