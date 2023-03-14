RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 3.41 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $31.46 changed hands at -$1.38 or -4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. RNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -312.33% off its 52-week high of $129.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.00, which suggests the last value was 11.0% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RNG as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RingCentral Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.92 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.13%, with the 5-day performance at -12.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is -27.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNG’s forecast low is $40.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.15% for it to hit the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.04% over the past 6 months, a 54.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RingCentral Inc. will rise 51.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $527.53 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that RingCentral Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $544.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $448.5 million and $467.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.81%. The 2023 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.35% per year.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 100.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.19%. There are 100.76% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 9.9 million RNG shares worth $395.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 8.93 million shares worth $356.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $196.91 million under it, the former controlled 6.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $110.89 million.