Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.48 million Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $25.34 changed hands at -$0.34 or -1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.25B. RRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.75% off its 52-week high of $37.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 10.77% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended RRC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.82 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.28%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 3.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRC’s forecast low is $24.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Range Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.55% over the past 6 months, a -39.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Range Resources Corporation will rise 26.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $966.39 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Range Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $906.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion and $986.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 202.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Range Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 191.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.61% per year.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28. The 1.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.92% of Range Resources Corporation shares while 89.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.48%. There are 89.78% institutions holding the Range Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.11% of the shares, roughly 31.68 million RRC shares worth $800.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.40% or 25.14 million shares worth $634.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 7.48 million shares estimated at $188.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $186.63 million.