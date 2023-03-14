Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 6.89 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.67 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.02B. XM’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.16% off its 52-week high of $30.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 47.26% up since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended XM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.70 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.23%, with the 5-day performance at 1.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 9.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.68% over the past 6 months, a 450.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 225.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $392.94 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $406.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $335.65 million and $356.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to increase by 11.30%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 24.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.96% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 78.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.83%. There are 78.19% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 24.99 million XM shares worth $254.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 9.06 million shares worth $92.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $29.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $28.97 million.