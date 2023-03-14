Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.65 million Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $20.87 changed hands at -$6.4 or -23.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. QTWO’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.57% off its 52-week high of $65.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.93, which suggests the last value was -0.29% down since then. When we look at Q2 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.06K.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) trade information

Instantly QTWO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.91 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -23.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.33%, with the 5-day performance at -35.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is -36.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Q2 Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.24% over the past 6 months, a 88.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Q2 Holdings Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.4 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Q2 Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $152.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.34 million and $134.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Q2 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 4.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.40% per year.

QTWO Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares while 103.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.75%. There are 103.07% institutions holding the Q2 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million QTWO shares worth $172.53 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 4.46 million shares worth $143.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 2.46 million shares estimated at $79.24 million under it, the former controlled 4.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $56.4 million.