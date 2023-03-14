Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.30M. PLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.18% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.51K.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.50%, with the 5-day performance at -10.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 18.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.59% over the past 6 months, a 145.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.55 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 145.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.59% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 9.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.86%. There are 9.78% institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.85% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million PLX shares worth $2.51 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 93591.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.