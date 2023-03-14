PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.53 changed hands at $0.15 or 2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $257.81M. PMVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.7% off its 52-week high of $24.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 7.96% up since then. When we look at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.72K.

Analysts gave the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PMVP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Instantly PMVP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.24 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.44%, with the 5-day performance at -4.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) is -24.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PMVP’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -352.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.25% for it to hit the projected low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.40% over the past 6 months, a -14.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.10% per year.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 133.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 136.15%. There are 133.34% institutions holding the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.37% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million PMVP shares worth $78.1 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 4.71 million shares worth $56.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.54 million shares estimated at $22.06 million under it, the former controlled 5.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $15.26 million.