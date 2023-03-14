Performance & Trends Of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.77M. TIVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1335.0% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.24K.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2345 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is -14.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $610k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $730k.

The 2023 estimates are for Tivic Health Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -122.60%.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.12% of Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares while 0.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.24% institutions holding the Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Advisor Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 8900.0 TIVC shares worth $12905.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 7722.0 shares worth $11196.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2667.0 shares estimated at $3520.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.