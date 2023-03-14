Performance & Trends Of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $15.07 changed hands at $0.77 or 5.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. ATEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.43% off its 52-week high of $16.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 61.98% up since then. When we look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.77K.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.34 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.02%, with the 5-day performance at -3.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 7.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEC’s forecast low is $17.00 with $22.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphatec Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 80.70% over the past 6 months, a 29.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphatec Holdings Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.92 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $91.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.96 million and $70.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.31% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares while 52.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.74%. There are 52.62% institutions holding the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million ATEC shares worth $43.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 3.5 million shares worth $30.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $15.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $21.94 million.