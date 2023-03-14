Performance Report And Forecasts For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.10M. SHIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.79% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.40, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.03K.

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SHIP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.86 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.10%, with the 5-day performance at -7.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 1.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will fall -107.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $26.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.7 million and $29.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 139.40%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 02. The 16.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 16.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 1.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.39%. There are 1.37% institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million SHIP shares worth $0.26 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $60181.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $57284.0.