Performance Report And Forecasts For CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)

In the last trading session, 1.85 million CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.76M. CTMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.92% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Instantly CTMX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2300 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.88%, with the 5-day performance at -6.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is -22.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.88% over the past 6 months, a 3.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.85 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $13.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.73 million and $17.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The 2023 estimates are for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares while 58.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.24%. There are 58.45% institutions holding the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.98% of the shares, roughly 6.6 million CTMX shares worth $9.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 4.54 million shares worth $6.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $2.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.4 million.