New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 8.61 million New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $0.87 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $817.72M. NGD’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.74% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 29.89% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9199 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is -14.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.05% over the past 6 months, a 300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Gold Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.06 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $154.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $174.7 million and $115.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.78%. The 2023 estimates are for New Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 150.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of New Gold Inc. shares while 51.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.78%. There are 51.62% institutions holding the New Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.71% of the shares, roughly 66.28 million NGD shares worth $57.77 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 16.14 million shares worth $14.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 35.36 million shares estimated at $30.82 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 25.13 million shares worth around $21.9 million.