MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $0.63 or 42.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.98M. MTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -291.04% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 71.23% up since then. When we look at MMTec Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 882.70K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3950 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 42.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 173.73%, with the 5-day performance at 11.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 199.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.80%. The 2023 estimates are for MMTec Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.40%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 22 and May 02.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.22% of MMTec Inc. shares while 5.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.79%. There are 5.86% institutions holding the MMTec Inc. stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.91% of the shares, roughly 91228.0 MTC shares worth $0.13 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 43552.0 shares worth $62714.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2683.0 shares estimated at $2924.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.