Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 13.32 million Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $190.31 changing hands around $9.41 or 5.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $474.71B. META’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.46% off its 52-week high of $236.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.09, which suggests the last value was 53.71% up since then. When we look at Meta Platforms Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.06 million.

Analysts gave the Meta Platforms Inc. (META) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 55 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended META as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Meta Platforms Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 192.25 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is 9.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Meta Platforms Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.64% over the past 6 months, a 0.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Meta Platforms Inc. will fall -26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 41 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.6 billion. 40 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $29.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.91 billion and $28.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Meta Platforms Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.63% per year.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Meta Platforms Inc. shares while 76.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.30%. There are 76.11% institutions holding the Meta Platforms Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.12% of the shares, roughly 180.71 million META shares worth $21.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 151.76 million shares worth $18.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 67.99 million shares estimated at $9.22 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 51.7 million shares worth around $7.01 billion.