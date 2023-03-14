MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.69 million MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $4.43 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. MNKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.35% off its 52-week high of $5.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 41.08% up since then. When we look at MannKind Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MannKind Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.87 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.94%, with the 5-day performance at -7.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is -13.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNKD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.87% for it to hit the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MannKind Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.18% over the past 6 months, a 58.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MannKind Corporation will rise 45.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.52 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 183.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MannKind Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.18% of MannKind Corporation shares while 48.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.18%. There are 48.95% institutions holding the MannKind Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.92% of the shares, roughly 20.83 million MNKD shares worth $64.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.70% or 20.27 million shares worth $62.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.28 million shares estimated at $64.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million shares worth around $22.31 million.