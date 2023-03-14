Let’s Talk About Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 17.23 million Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.19 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.34B. F’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.97% off its 52-week high of $16.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.10, which suggests the last value was 17.15% up since then. When we look at Ford Motor Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.62 million.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.08 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.12%, with the 5-day performance at -4.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -4.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 108.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.59% over the past 6 months, a -19.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ford Motor Company will rise 7.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.53 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $38.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.11 billion and $37.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Ford Motor Company earnings to decrease by -111.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.66% per year.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 4.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Ford Motor Company shares while 53.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.17%. There are 53.05% institutions holding the Ford Motor Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 332.38 million F shares worth $3.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.60% or 258.32 million shares worth $2.89 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 117.7 million shares estimated at $1.32 billion under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 89.53 million shares worth around $1.0 billion.