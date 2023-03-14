Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $3.69 changed hands at -$0.42 or -10.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $266.64M. UIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -526.02% off its 52-week high of $23.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.93, which suggests the last value was -6.5% down since then. When we look at Unisys Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.11K.

Analysts gave the Unisys Corporation (UIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UIS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unisys Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.67 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -10.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.79%, with the 5-day performance at -11.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is -32.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UIS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unisys Corporation will rise 37.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $533.72 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Unisys Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $451.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $539.3 million and $446.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Unisys Corporation earnings to increase by 76.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.90% of Unisys Corporation shares while 97.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.91%. There are 97.98% institutions holding the Unisys Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million UIS shares worth $84.33 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 10.17 million shares worth $76.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. With 5.09 million shares estimated at $26.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $17.38 million.