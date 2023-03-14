Let’s Jump Into The Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.7 million Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $4.41 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $984.44M. CLNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.15% off its 52-week high of $8.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 8.84% up since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.64 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.19%, with the 5-day performance at -3.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -19.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.34% over the past 6 months, a -500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $123.41 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $115.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.93 million and $83.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings to increase by 39.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.81% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 48.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.80%. There are 48.94% institutions holding the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock share, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million CLNE shares worth $67.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 12.65 million shares worth $67.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.42 million shares estimated at $33.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $26.85 million.