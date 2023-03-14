Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.12 changing hands around $0.27 or 4.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.21B. KOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.08% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.64, which suggests the last value was 34.83% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.80 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.03%, with the 5-day performance at -5.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -13.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.11% over the past 6 months, a 21.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will fall -43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $416.24 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $511.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $659.07 million and $620.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 355.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 93.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.43%. There are 93.38% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 68.38 million KOS shares worth $488.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 37.48 million shares worth $267.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 17.58 million shares estimated at $125.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $109.97 million.