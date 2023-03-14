Is Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 4.47 million Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.95 changing hands around $3.78 or 12.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.00B. UNVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.89% off its 52-week high of $35.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.49, which suggests the last value was 38.51% up since then. When we look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UNVR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Univar Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) trade information

Instantly UNVR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.18 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 12.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is 4.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UNVR’s forecast low is $33.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Univar Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.04% over the past 6 months, a -11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Univar Solutions Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Univar Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.5 billion and $2.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Univar Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.31% per year.

UNVR Dividends

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares while 100.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.63%. There are 100.68% institutions holding the Univar Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 17.02 million UNVR shares worth $387.01 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.15% or 16.56 million shares worth $376.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.04 million shares estimated at $160.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million shares worth around $112.22 million.