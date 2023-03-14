Is OpGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OPGN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.30 changing hands around $0.22 or 20.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.35M. OPGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1315.38% off its 52-week high of $18.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 28.46% up since then. When we look at OpGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.19K.

Analysts gave the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OpGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2599 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 20.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.90%, with the 5-day performance at 31.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -7.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPGN’s forecast low is $3.20 with $3.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -146.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -146.15% for it to hit the projected low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OpGen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.89% over the past 6 months, a 55.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OpGen Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OpGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 million and $470k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 240.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.90%. The 2023 estimates are for OpGen Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of OpGen Inc. shares while 15.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.96%. There are 15.95% institutions holding the OpGen Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million OPGN shares worth $1.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 93880.0 shares worth $0.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 65316.0 shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 22207.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.