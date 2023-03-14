Is Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.26M. LABP’s last price was a discount, traded about -638.46% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 19.23% up since then. When we look at Landos Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 633.39K.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Instantly LABP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.79%, with the 5-day performance at -23.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is -29.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Landos Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.89% over the past 6 months, a 3.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Landos Biopharma Inc. will rise 40.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Landos Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.10%.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.48% of Landos Biopharma Inc. shares while 45.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.93%. There are 45.26% institutions holding the Landos Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 36.94% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million LABP shares worth $9.67 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 3.98 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $96850.0 under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $95668.0.