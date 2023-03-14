Is Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at $0.09 or 5.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $198.09M. JSPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.85% off its 52-week high of $4.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 78.57% up since then. When we look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JSPR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 276.89%, with the 5-day performance at -9.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) is 4.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JSPR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -339.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -119.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.14% over the past 6 months, a -7.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. will rise 54.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.40%.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.30% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares while 33.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.40%. There are 33.17% institutions holding the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million JSPR shares worth $2.83 million.

Abingworth, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.18% or 5.63 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.16 million.