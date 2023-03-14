Is DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $53.80 changed hands at $0.57 or 1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.91B. DASH’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.01% off its 52-week high of $130.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.37, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 59.70 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is -13.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.34% over the past 6 months, a 17.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DoorDash Inc. will fall -51.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for DoorDash Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.50%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of DoorDash Inc. shares while 86.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.13%. There are 86.61% institutions holding the DoorDash Inc. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 35.86 million DASH shares worth $1.77 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 27.7 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.38 million shares estimated at $702.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $421.9 million.