Investing In Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.32 million Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.04 or -22.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.55M. ASPU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1369.23% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was -15.38% down since then. When we look at Aspen Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.07K.

Analysts gave the Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASPU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aspen Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Instantly ASPU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2199 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -22.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.58%, with the 5-day performance at -37.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is -36.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASPU’s forecast low is $0.60 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1053.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -361.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aspen Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.24% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspen Group Inc. will rise 41.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aspen Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $14.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.95 million and $19.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Aspen Group Inc. earnings to increase by 12.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 17.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.29% of Aspen Group Inc. shares while 37.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.98%. There are 37.21% institutions holding the Aspen Group Inc. stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million ASPU shares worth $0.34 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $72434.0 under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $41478.0.