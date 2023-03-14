Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5.8 million Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.58 changing hands around $0.63 or 2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.30B. INTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.39% off its 52-week high of $52.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.59, which suggests the last value was 10.84% up since then. When we look at Intel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.21 million.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.55 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day performance at 8.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is -0.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.63% over the past 6 months, a -70.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intel Corporation will fall -117.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -93.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.05 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Intel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $11.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.35 billion and $15.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Intel Corporation earnings to decrease by -60.00%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 1.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Intel Corporation shares while 64.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.14%. There are 64.10% institutions holding the Intel Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 367.01 million INTC shares worth $10.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 333.9 million shares worth $9.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 122.5 million shares estimated at $3.42 billion under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 93.08 million shares worth around $2.6 billion.