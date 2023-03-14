How Will Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.78. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $6.46 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $818.48M. LPROâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -220.74% off its 52-week high of $20.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.35, which suggests the last value was 17.18% up since then. When we look at Open Lending Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.47K.

Analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LPRO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Open Lending Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Instantly LPRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.20 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.67% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.30%, with the 5-day performance at -5.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is -26.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPROâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -209.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Open Lending Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -38.18% over the past 6 months, a -39.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Open Lending Corporation will fall -56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.51 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Open Lending Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $37.96 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.63 million and $50.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 252.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Open Lending Corporation earnings to decrease by -54.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.28% per year.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.42% of Open Lending Corporation shares while 92.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.06%. There are 92.74% institutions holding the Open Lending Corporation stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.58% of the shares, roughly 17.15 million LPRO shares worth $137.88 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 10.92 million shares worth $87.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 6.66 million shares estimated at $53.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $24.1 million.