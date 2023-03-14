How Will Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 3.09 million Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.76 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.65B. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.62% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 20.21% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.08 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.84 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.19%, with the 5-day performance at 7.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is -10.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.48% over the past 6 months, a 59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $997.11 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $997.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $768 million and $821.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Kinross Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -86.10%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares while 69.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.31%. There are 69.14% institutions holding the Kinross Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.35% of the shares, roughly 138.89 million KGC shares worth $526.98 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 70.36 million shares worth $266.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 65.09 million shares estimated at $246.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.93% of the shares, roughly 48.06 million shares worth around $182.35 million.