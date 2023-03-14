Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $103.40 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.14B. ETSY’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.52% off its 52-week high of $151.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.01, which suggests the last value was 35.19% up since then. When we look at Etsy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Analysts gave the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ETSY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Etsy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.32 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.68%, with the 5-day performance at -10.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is -21.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Etsy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.36% over the past 6 months, a -3.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Etsy Inc. will fall -13.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $624.88 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Etsy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $629.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $579.27 million and $585.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.19%. The 2023 estimates are for Etsy Inc. earnings to decrease by -262.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Etsy Inc. shares while 100.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.50%. There are 100.73% institutions holding the Etsy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.15% of the shares, roughly 13.89 million ETSY shares worth $1.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 11.46 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $392.48 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $321.86 million.