DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Lose -1.78%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 13.14 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $18.22 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.31B. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.66% off its 52-week high of $21.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 46.38% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.96 million.

Analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DKNG as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DraftKings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.90 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.96%, with the 5-day performance at -5.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 10.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.35% over the past 6 months, a 34.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $797.17 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $652.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $473.32 million and $417.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to increase by 16.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.40% per year.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 20.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 58.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.14%. There are 58.03% institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.72% of the shares, roughly 34.63 million DKNG shares worth $524.32 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 25.03 million shares worth $285.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.52 million shares estimated at $188.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 11.38 million shares worth around $172.22 million.