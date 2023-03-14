DOCU Stock: More Upside For DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)?

In the last trading session, 10.2 million DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $53.06 changed hands at $3.37 or 6.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.83B. DOCU’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.23% off its 52-week high of $113.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.57, which suggests the last value was 25.42% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.98 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.25%, with the 5-day performance at -17.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -16.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.14% over the past 6 months, a 9.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $632.78 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $640.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $580.83 million and $588.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for DocuSign Inc. earnings to increase by 72.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 07 and June 12.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of DocuSign Inc. shares while 75.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.79%. There are 75.64% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 18.48 million DOCU shares worth $988.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 11.84 million shares worth $633.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.97 million shares estimated at $319.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 4.54 million shares worth around $242.83 million.