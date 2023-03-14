Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $918.11M. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.03% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 14.95% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.96%, with the 5-day performance at -8.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -21.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.74 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.65% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.70% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to decrease by -26.70%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 34.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.11%. There are 34.77% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.30% of the shares, roughly 44.11 million DNN shares worth $52.49 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.32% or 35.99 million shares worth $42.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 41.83 million shares estimated at $48.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.31% of the shares, roughly 35.86 million shares worth around $43.75 million.