Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Stock Could Make A -125.63% Loss

In the latest trading session, 4.82 million Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.90 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.64B. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.89% off its 52-week high of $46.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.20, which suggests the last value was 24.23% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.83 million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.30 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.27%, with the 5-day performance at -8.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -5.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $42.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.31% over the past 6 months, a 61.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines Inc. will rise 126.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.06 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $14.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.16 billion and $12.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings to increase by 370.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.41% per year.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 17.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares while 67.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.89%. There are 67.68% institutions holding the Delta Air Lines Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.97% of the shares, roughly 70.36 million DAL shares worth $1.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.70% or 36.58 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 19.08 million shares estimated at $535.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 14.77 million shares worth around $414.51 million.