CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $8.94 changed hands at $0.67 or 8.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $911.97M. CBAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.71% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 81.32% up since then. When we look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Instantly CBAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.54 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 8.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 5.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBAY’s forecast low is $8.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.51% for it to hit the projected low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 142.28% over the past 6 months, a 3.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $13.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2023 estimates are for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.10%.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.70%. There are 78.39% institutions holding the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 10.3 million CBAY shares worth $36.05 million.

Tcg Crossover Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 5.91 million shares worth $20.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $8.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $3.89 million.