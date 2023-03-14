Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.52 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. COUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.42% off its 52-week high of $24.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 14.84% up since then. When we look at Coursera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 823.19K.

Analysts gave the Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COUR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coursera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.44 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.62%, with the 5-day performance at -3.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is -21.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COUR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -160.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coursera Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.84% over the past 6 months, a 27.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coursera Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.79 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Coursera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $149.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120.43 million and $124.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Coursera Inc. earnings to increase by 5.60%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Coursera Inc. shares while 79.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.56%. There are 79.93% institutions holding the Coursera Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.35% of the shares, roughly 18.11 million COUR shares worth $214.2 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 15.87 million shares worth $171.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.18 million shares estimated at $72.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $33.2 million.