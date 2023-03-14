Could OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.68. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.27 changing hands around $0.38 or 13.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.25M. ONCSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -875.54% off its 52-week high of $31.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 77.37% up since then. When we look at OncoSec Medical Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONCS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OncoSec Medical Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.31.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 68.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.48 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 13.10% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.57%, with the 5-day performance at 68.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is 128.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONCSâ€™s forecast low is $110.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -3263.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3263.91% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OncoSec Medical Incorporated will rise 76.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.40%. The 2023 estimates are for OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings to increase by 36.70%.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 11.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.96% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares while 8.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.79%. There are 8.83% institutions holding the OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock share, with Avidity Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ONCS shares worth $1.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 32613.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 19159.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 13025.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.