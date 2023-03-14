Could Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.78 changed hands at -$0.5 or -4.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. DO’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.38% off its 52-week high of $13.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.17, which suggests the last value was 52.04% up since then. When we look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at -17.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is -11.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DO’s forecast low is $16.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $279 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings to increase by 95.20%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares while 94.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.00%. There are 94.39% institutions holding the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 8.98 million DO shares worth $93.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 7.92 million shares worth $52.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $32.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $20.09 million.