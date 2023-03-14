Can Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $66.70 changed hands at -$1.61 or -2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.54B. FOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.37% off its 52-week high of $73.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.39, which suggests the last value was 55.94% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 73.25 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.26%, with the 5-day performance at -6.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 3.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.62 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift4 Payments Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.42% over the past 6 months, a 71.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc. will rise 375.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $545.62 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Shift4 Payments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $547.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $399.4 million and $401.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings to increase by 201.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.15% per year.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares while 112.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.20%. There are 112.37% institutions holding the Shift4 Payments Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 7.93 million FOUR shares worth $353.66 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.13% or 5.37 million shares worth $239.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $121.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $76.81 million.