Bunge Limited (BG) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $103.83 changing hands around $12.44 or 13.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.05B. BG’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.66% off its 52-week high of $128.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $80.41, which suggests the last value was 22.56% up since then. When we look at Bunge Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Bunge Limited (BG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bunge Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) trade information

Instantly BG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 103.77 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.07%, with the 5-day performance at 6.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is 5.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

Bunge Limited (BG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bunge Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.40% over the past 6 months, a -14.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bunge Limited will fall -22.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.15 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bunge Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $16.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.88 billion and $17.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Bunge Limited earnings to decrease by -21.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.39% per year.

BG Dividends

Bunge Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 2.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Bunge Limited shares while 88.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.76%. There are 88.24% institutions holding the Bunge Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.08% of the shares, roughly 19.61 million BG shares worth $2.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 15.17 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $580.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $472.0 million.