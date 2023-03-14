Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.23 changed hands at $0.99 or 7.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $969.93M. BHVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.55% off its 52-week high of $20.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.54, which suggests the last value was 61.07% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.37 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -18.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHVN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.67% of Biohaven Ltd. shares while 45.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.44%. There are 45.60% institutions holding the Biohaven Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million BHVN shares worth $9.02 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 1.29 million shares worth $8.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.45 million shares estimated at $47.86 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $44.67 million.