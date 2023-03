Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $60.86 changed hands at $2.47 or 4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.81B. AXSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.74% off its 52-week high of $82.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.63, which suggests the last value was 66.1% up since then. When we look at Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.05K.

Analysts gave the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AXSM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Instantly AXSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.62 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.09%, with the 5-day performance at -8.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is -3.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXSM’s forecast low is $52.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -245.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.95% over the past 6 months, a 3.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. will fall -26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.89 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $26 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.80%.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.43% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares while 62.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.29%. There are 62.23% institutions holding the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million AXSM shares worth $138.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.05% or 2.19 million shares worth $97.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.96 million shares estimated at $43.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $36.55 million.