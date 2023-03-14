An Overview Of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK)

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.70M. FRBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.29% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 8.57% up since then. When we look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.07K.

Analysts gave the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FRBK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Instantly FRBK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.60%, with the 5-day performance at -6.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is -16.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 31.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRBK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -128.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Republic First Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.59% over the past 6 months, a -24.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Republic First Bancorp Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $45.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.76 million and $43.17 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Republic First Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 306.90%.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.32% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares while 51.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.57%. There are 51.60% institutions holding the Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.52% of the shares, roughly 7.99 million FRBK shares worth $22.6 million.

CPV Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 5.44 million shares worth $15.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $3.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $2.56 million.