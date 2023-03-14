An Overview Of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.23. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $65.79 changing hands around $3.13 or 5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.30B. APLSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.54% off its 52-week high of $70.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.32, which suggests the last value was 49.35% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APLS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.47 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.00% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.23%, with the 5-day performance at 2.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 28.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APLSâ€™s forecast low is $51.00 with $139.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -111.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -2.20% over the past 6 months, a 16.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 2.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.19 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $26.55 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.29 million and $14.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 30.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.32% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 88.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.09%. There are 88.14% institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million APLS shares worth $691.54 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 9.96 million shares worth $680.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.22 million shares estimated at $194.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $190.82 million.